On the Market: An Oceanside House in Mashpee with Sweeping Waterfront Views

This home overlooking Nantucket Sound is a contemporary take on the beach house, with tall windows, a heated pool, and a guest house.

134 Shore Drive West, Mashpee

Price: $7,950,000

Size: 4,569 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 half

If you’ve ever been shopping for beach houses, you know so many of them look exactly the same. Same cottage style, same nautical décor theme, same white-washed walls…and on and on and on. Well, blah beach homes are a thing of the past when it comes to this Mashpee home on the shores of Nantucket Sound. The modern-style home comes with walls of windows, high ceilings, and just the right touch of drama for a contemporary house on the waters of Cape Cod.

And you will be grateful for such an impeccably designed home once you get inside and see the view. This unusually-shaped house is set on the southern tip of the exclusive Seaside village within the New Seabury community. The sweeping windows offer 180-degree views of not only the grounds around you, but the surrounding nautical landscape. Water is visible as far as the eye can see, as are vivid sunsets off the waves every evening. On clear days, you can spot Hyannis Port and Martha’s Vineyard.

If you can tear yourself away from these windows, believe us, the rest of the house is worth exploring. An open concept floor plan makes it a great space for entertaining guests, between the family room with its eye-catching windows and the open dining area and kitchen. There’s also a third floor with a family room, laundry room, and two bedrooms, should guests stay overnight. Three other bedrooms in the house plus a fully equipped guest house offers even more space to spread out.

Your visitors will be even more impressed by what’s outside. This home lands you just a short walk away from the Country Club at New Seabury and a private beach on Nantucket Sound. After a day at the club or at the beach, unwind in your heated pool or spa. No boring beach days here!

