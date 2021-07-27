Real Estate Showdown: A Contemporary Cambridge Condo vs. a Custom Colonial in Lexington

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare two new builds in Cambridgeport and Meriam Hill.

Samara Vise (Cambridge); BostonRep (Lexington)

174 Allston Street #1, Cambridge Sale Price: $2,100,000 14 Colony Road, Lexington

$1,995,000

4

2,057 square feet

4

3.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,100,000

5

4,157 square feet

6

5.5

As the demand for housing continues to soar in the area, one solution has emerged: build, build, build. Buying new got the owners of this recently constructed Cambridge townhouse coveted outdoor space in the form of a fenced-in yard with a patio. Inside, the modern unit features a fireplace-equipped family room and a luxe primary suite complete with heated bathroom floors.

Out in Lexington, meanwhile, this freshly built Colonial offers its new residents plenty of amenities, too. At twice the size of its urban neighbor, the six-bedroom house—set within walking distance of a bird sanctuary—boasts a party-ready formal dining room and a spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry and Thermador appliances. Despite the significant differences in square footage, though, both properties were snatched up in less than a week—proving that few things beat the allure of a brand-new home.