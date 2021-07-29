On the Market: A Cape-Style Home by the Bay in Kingston

This home won't give you any trouble thanks to its recent renovations—you'll get a front row seat to a waterfront sunrise instead.

7 Pebble Lane, Kingston

Price: $1,200,000

Size: 2,327 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Kingston, Massachusetts is often overshadowed by its neighboring communities on the South Shore. Tucked between historic Plymouth and posh Duxbury, this tiny town of about 12,000 is sometimes overlooked in favor of its showier neighbors. But this charming coastal town, though small, has just as much to offer. Take, for example, this single-family cape home on Pebble Lane. Not only is it adorable (even down to the street name), but this recently updated Cape-style home offers room for the whole family and enviable oceanfront views.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1917, but it’s not still set up for that bygone era. The vintage build was updated in the 1980s and then again recently. Now this beauty boasts an updated kitchen with hardwood floors, a garbage disposal, and a dishwasher. The current owners also replaced the roof, electrical wiring, windows, and plumbing within the last several years, so you can rest easy knowing you won’t be hit with a surprise fix and subsequent costly repair anytime soon.

The current owners have also been around for a while: According to the home’s listing agent, the house has been in the same family since the 1970s. And who can blame them? Inside this eight-room home, you’ll find four bedrooms and two full bathrooms—enough room for your entire family. A main bedroom suite on the first floor contains its own full bathroom.

Throughout the house, you’ll find hardwood floors, which make for easy clean-up when sandy feet traipse through. And given the location, you can expect a lot of that. The backyard gazes right out onto a sandy stretch of beach off Kingston Bay. It’s the perfect setup for a backyard fire pit, while a patio is a great spot for a grill to host summer cookouts on breezy days. And of course, you’ll be treated to an unobstructed view of early morning sunrises on the water. It’s no wonder the current family held onto this place for years.

For more information, contact Anthony Camarra, Camber Real Estate Inc., camberrealestate.com.

