On the Market: A Modern Gabled Home Out in the Berkshires

This geometric house is in a mountain town with a population under 500 people, offering seclusion and style in one place.

18 West Road, Alford

Price: $2,875,000

Size: 4,200 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Cookie-cutter houses, begone! If you’re sick of the generic box homes of the Greater Boston suburbs, hop on I-90 West and head out to western Massachusetts to feast your eyes on this modern dwelling. Nestled away in Alford, a Berkshires County town with a booming population of fewer than 500 people, the house is hard to miss—and not just because Alford only occupies 11.5 square miles. The award-winning architects who designed the home in 2009 used their talents to add chic, artistic flourish to industrial style, and the result is a fresh take on a traditional woodsy escape.

Six bold red gables make up the bulk of the roof, giving the house a distinctive shape among the treescape of the 11-acre wooded property. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the single-story home allow natural light to flood the spacious interior, which boasts five bedrooms, three in a guest wing with its own two bathrooms and a common area. The primary bedroom suite, meanwhile, offers ample closet space as well as an office, den, and spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub and Carrera marble steam shower.

When it comes to the main living space, you’ll find an open floor plan that flows seamlessly from kitchen to dining area to breakfast nook. A screened-in porch is equipped for entertaining guests during all four seasons of New England’s weather extremes, though in the winter you’ll probably want to curl up the living room’s suspended wood stove. Finally, downstairs is a finished basement with a soundproof office, gym, and extra living room to open up even more possibilities for homeowners.

While the property comes with a wide berth of flat land, perfect for adding a pool or tennis court, you won’t have to worry about feeling isolated. A backup generator and high-speed fiber Internet ensure that you can enjoy the seclusion of the mountains without ever cutting out of a work meeting because you lost WiFi. And while this sleepy suburb borders the New York border, you’re close to some of the best the Berkshires art and culture scene has to offer, including concerts at Tanglewood and shows from the Berkshire Theater Group. All this make might just make the move out to the woods worth it.

For more information, contact Karen Climo, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty Great Barrington Brokerage, williampitt.com.

