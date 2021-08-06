On the Market: A Craftsman in Norwell with Beautiful Woodwork

Exposed beams and wide wood floors give this riverfront property a vacation-home feel in the midst of suburbia.

20 Wanton Shipyard, Norwelll

Price: $1,759,000

Size: 5,972 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Do you swoon over exposed beams? Feel a little heart flutter when you see some stunning woodwork? Then you know that you can usually find some of that charming detail in a mountain cabin or lakeside home. But why not also in the heart of Norwell? With its carefully crafted design and clean woodwork, this stunning Craftsman-style home strikes a balance between the rustic and tasteful, offering a dash of vacation-home vibes in the middle of the Boston suburbs.

Exposed beamed ceilings and wide-planked wood floors sandwich white-washed floors for a chic, modern effect that’ll wow you as soon as you walk into this home. Stone fireplaces also add a cozy feel—you’ll be thanking your lucky stars for them once winter hits! The clean, modern vibe throughout the home is further enhanced by walls of windows and skylights which not only allow in lots of natural light but offer views of North River.

To enjoy the beauty of the landscape surrounding you, you needn’t go any further than your own backyard. Step outside to find a bluestone patio, as well as a composite deck overlooking the yard—a spot so ideal for enjoying a cup of morning joe, it’ll rival your favorite coffee shop. While the deck certainly serves as a private escape, this area is clearly well-built for parties with a pergola, heat lamps, an outdoor kitchen, and a stone firepit. A pool house with a renovated kitchen and bathroom offers even more space, should rainclouds push the party inside.

When it comes time to get down to business, though, this home also has what you need: a home office space with its own entrance and bath is a dream come true for anyone who needs that work-life separation when telecommuting. And when you finish up your workday, you can whip up dinner in a newly refreshed chef’s kitchen with high-end appliance. Afterwards, relax on the finished lower level, which can be used as a family/game room, or grab a bottle from the wine cellar and unwind in the primary bedroom suite’s spa-like bathroom. Who needs a vacation home to relax when you’re already living in a house like this?

