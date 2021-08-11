On the Market: A Victorian in Dorchester with a Contemporary Interior

This renovated 1900 build is historic in the front, but modern in the back, as they say.

50 Everdean Street, Dorchester

Price: $1,029,000

Size: 2,360 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full

Many people love an old house. There’s hundreds of Instagram accounts dedicated to scrounging up historic homes for the sole purpose of drooling over their stained glass windows and fanciful wooden details. It’s all great until you actually buy a home that was built before insulation, and you’re stuck freezing all winter or constantly replacing the ancient plumbing you inherited.

But behold, the solution to the history lover’s housing conundrum is right here in the middle of Dorchester: This single-family home was built in 1900, but recent renovations have brought it into 2021. From the outside, you get a typical Victorian home with elaborate woodwork and cheery yellow paneling. But you won’t need to worry about weathering a steamy summer or cold New England winter thanks to a brand spanking new HVAC system and a tankless water heater.

Step inside this four-bedroom home to find it further equipped with all the latest luxuries you may need to live in style, like a basement laundry room and in-ceiling speakers. A large chef’s kitchen sports a high-power Blue Star range with an equally impressive vent hood. A Bosch speed oven and dishwasher come in handy when you’re in a rush, while a Subzero fridge and extra-large wine cooler keep your beverages cool for when you’re ready to unwind by the gas fireplace or in front of the built-in TV wall.

Outside in the yard, you’ll find an equally relaxing retreat. A back deck with a rollout awning lets you stay cool in the shade as you cook up some burgers on the barbecue grill with its own dedicated gas line. The plants in the yard were meticulously plotted out, so you’ll have different blooms no matter what time of year you’re out there. Meanwhile, an irrigation system helps keep them fresh with minimal effort. Your Victorian ancestors could never.

For more information, contact Marc Russo, Atlas Properties, atlasproperties.com.

