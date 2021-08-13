Five Homes with Enviable Pools to Help You Beat the Heat

Melting in this heat wave? Us too. Imagine yourself cooling off at some of these homes for sale with the pools of your dreams.

61 Bridge St., Norwell

Price: $3,500,000

Size: 7,677 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

This Norwell house is impressive enough at first glance: A Colonial home on the North River with a private deep water dock, tennis court, and rooftop deck with a putting green is nothing to scoff at. But the pool is a whole other level, with an entire room of the house being dedicated to this aquatic gem. Surrounded by walls of glass and a stone patio, there’s plenty of space to relax. And if you’ve ever had dreams of being a mermaid, this pool also comes with an entire grotto, hidden away by a waterfall—yes, a waterfall in your own home. Good luck tearing yourself away from that.

For more information, contact John Volpe, William Raveis R.E. & Home Services, raveis.com.

192 & 187 Mishaum Point Road, Dartmouth

Price: $25,000,000

Size: 21,848

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 10 full, 4 half

It’s hard to believe a pool could stand out at a home as dazzling as this one at the tip of Mishaum Point. The 10-acre waterfront estate comes with over 1,500 feet of water frontage on the edge of Buzzards Bay, the glistening waters of which can be viewed from nearly every room in this masterfully sculpted home. But this pool looks like it could be something out of a Slim Aarons print, and offers similarly gorgeous views of the water thanks to its prime location in the yard of this estate. A cabana allows for shady poolside lounging, while outdoor changing rooms make it easy to slip in and out for a quick dip. Warm up afterwards by the poolside stone fireplace, perfect for a cool summer night.

For more information, contact Robert Kinlin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, robertpaul.com.

148 Highland Ave., Newton

Price: $6,550,000

Size: 9,999 square feet

Bathrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 3 half

In the midst of Newton, you’ll find a constant tropical oasis thanks to this home. This West Newton Hill residence was renovated in 2008 to include a whole pool house, so you can go for a swim even when there’s piles of snow outside. Equipped with skylights and glass doors that open up to the patio outside, you can enjoy true indoor-outdoor living. And did we mention there’s also an exercise room and spa in this building, complete with a steam and sauna? Boston winters have nothing on this.

For more information, contact the Matt Montgomery Group, Compass, compass.com.

51 Scotch Pine Road, Wellesley

Price: $16,000,000

Size: 14,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8 full, 2 half

Many people in New England shy away from the idea of a pool, because really, how many months of use can you get out of it anyways? But once again, this Wellesley home is swooping in with a solution. Not only do you get state-of-the-art sustainable systems, a home gym, theater, bar, and wine cellar here, but an indoor pool and spa top it off so you have everything you need under one (vaulted) roof. The high ceilings and skylights in this aquatic oasis offer space and sunshine, while a nearby bar makes you feel like you’re living in a resort. All you need is your own personal bartender.

For more information, contact the Jill Boudreau Group, Compass, compass.com.

51 Depot St., Grafton

Price: $1,700,000

Size: 6,247 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathroms: 4 full, 2 partial

Ah, to be on a float in a pool while the gentle sounds of a fountain trickling lull you to sleep under the sun. That dream can become a reality in this Grafton home. Built in 1918, it’s been lovingly restored and updated throughout the years, so you have all the latest luxuries, including a fully stocked chef’s kitchen with a Sub Zero fridge where you can stock up on snacks to bring poolside. Or you can cook a full meal thanks to the outdoor kitchen. The pool itself is also heated, so you can make the most of it well into the fall. Who said pool parties need to be limited to the summer months?

For more information, contact Melissa Ellison, Mathieu Newton Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.