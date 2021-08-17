On the Market: A Glamorous Rowhouse in Back Bay

This condo is dripping with chandeliers, crown molding, and the most positively luxurious living Boston has to offer.

40 Hereford St. #1, Back Bay

Price:$2,150,000

Size: 2,031 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Sometimes you need a wide expanse in order to live a life of luxury, like in a countryside manor plopped in the middle of acres of rolling green land. But other times, you just need a little bit of space in one of the city’s best locations to make all your dreams of glamor come true. This Back Bay condo challenges the idea that cavernous mansions are the be-all, end-all of high-end living, packing a punch in about 2,000 square feet in the middle of everything Boston has to offer.

You won’t miss spacious grounds once you move into this home. Not when the Public Garden is practically your backyard. You can also spend your mornings strolling by the Charles and the evenings dining and shopping on Newbury Street.

Step into the carved wooden doorway of this building after a night out and you’ll be reminded why you wanted to live here. Classic ornate details meet modern conveniences in this 1890 rowhouse. Throughout the parlor level (which does, in fact, contain two grand parlors), sweeping ceilings, shining hardwoods, crown mold and millwork will wow you from floor to ceiling. A marble fireplace, elegant chandelier, and built-in bookshelves make the living room shine amongst the beauty of this home. The spacious room, large enough to fit a grand piano, can serve as a study, home library, or an area to entertain while you tickle the ivories.

Off this open living space is a kitchen and dining area where you can peer out on the comings and goings of Comm. Ave. thanks to huge picture windows. Storage space and custom built-ins top off the area, leaving lots of room for creative places to stash your appliances and knickknacks. End your night in the king-sized bedroom suite with its own bathroom and roomy closet. Two other guest bedrooms complete the space. Why move outside the city when you have everything you need right here?

