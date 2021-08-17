Real Estate Showdown: A Two-Story South End Condo vs. a Renovated Ranch in Winchester

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a spacious urban townhouse with an entertaining-friendly home north of the city.

Remark (Boston); Atlantic Visuals (winchester)

41 Worcester Street, Boston Sale Price: $2,125,000 One Edgewater Place, Winchester

$2,200,000

44

2,050 square feet

3

2.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,049,000

3

4,430 square feet

4

3.5

They say a good kitchen can sell a home, so it’s no surprise that these two dwellings with top-of-the-line cooking spaces drew in house hunters. Marble countertops, a breakfast nook, and a roomy walk-in pantry for storing snacks certainly made the kitchen inside this two-floor South End townhouse stand out. An adjacent porch and bi-level patio—accessible via sliding glass doors—no doubt helped sweeten the deal.

Just outside Boston, meanwhile, this Winchester home’s Thermador-appliance-equipped kitchen doubles as a hangout space. The new owners are surely enjoying prepping meals at the island while guests chat in the dining area alongside the wet bar and wine fridge. But the options for entertaining don’t end there—with more than double the square footage of its Boston foil, the suburban ranch offers even more spots to unwind, from the sunken formal living room to the basement-level game room to the fenced-in yard outside.