On the Market: A Sudbury Estate with a Backyard Ice Rink

Hockey loving families will flock to this home faster than a puck coming off a slap shot.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

66 Goodnow Road, Sudbury

Price: $4,850,000

Size: 7,818 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8 full

Every family knows the pitfalls of the particular sports their kids play. There’s risk for head injuries (soccer and football) and long travel days for games and tournaments (almost every sport ever). And then there’s hockey, which often requires early morning wakeups to get to practice at the rink. It’s something the owners of this Sudbury home knew all too well as the parents of three young children that loved hockey. But they came up with a solution when they built their home back in 2007: a covered, open air hockey rink in their own backyard. For years, the rink served as a place for hockey parties and practices, but it’s time for a new team to take to the ice as the home goes up for sale.

Ideal for the sports-loving family, this ice rink can be used throughout the year. During the fall and winter, the new owners of the home can use the space refrigeration equipment that can make ice as early as September that can keep through June. When the weather is cold enough, the rink can be maintained without refrigeration, and of course, you’ll get a Zamboni with the home for necessary cleanup. Fiberglass boards and tempered glass surround the space, which has a concrete floor, making it ideal for basketball and tennis during the summer months.

But a hockey rink isn’t all this 12-acre estate has to offer. A heated backyard pool with an accompanying sunken hot tub will appeal to the aquatically inclined (or those who need to warm up after a morning on the rink), while an upstairs family gym provides a space for additional training. And of course, there’s plenty of spaces to unwind after a long day of practice, such as the glass-walled family room, screened-in porch, or the living room that leads out to a private patio. A lower-level family room, game room, home theater, and wine room offer even more options.

As useful as this home is for athletes, it’s also stunningly designed. A dramatic two-story foyer welcomes you when you enter the home. Meanwhile, a first-floor home office is upgraded with custom built-ins, millwork, a fireplace, and a tray ceiling. Upstairs, a spa-like bathroom completes a roomy primary bedroom suite. It’s safe to say this home leaves no puck unturned when it comes to offering something for everyone in the family.

For more information, contact Beth Hettrich, Coldwell Baker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.