On the Market: A Castle-like Brookline Home with a Tower

Let down your hair and live like royalty in this home built atop Corey Hill.

166 Lancaster Terrace, Brookline

Price: $3,185,000

Size: 4,753 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Realtors tend to exaggerate a bit when selling homes. A cramped apartment is “cozy” and an old house in disrepair is “a fixer-upper with charm.” It’s just the name of the game. But believe us when we say calling this Brookline home a palace is no exaggeration. The five-bedroom home is sprawling, stately, and oh, it has its own brick and stone tower that looks like it comes out of the medieval era.

The tower is just a small touch on a home basically built for royalty. Set atop Corey Hill, the arched windows built around this home offer views of the surrounding greenery of Brookline so you can gaze out for miles on the city, like a monarch gazing upon their land. The south-facing windows and trees in the yard also offer privacy, acting as a moat of sorts. High ceilings and spacious rooms are among the other architectural details that give this home a palace-like feel.

And just like a royal, you’ll have space within your home for any number of activities. Are you an aspiring artist? Amateur sommelier? Fitness buff? A home gym, studio, and wine cellar make space or your growing hobbies. Plus, a welcoming grand foyer opens up to a living space large enough for a grand piano if music if your thing.

On the same floor is an open kitchen and dining area, highlighted by sleek slate countertops and accompanying stainless steel appliances, as well as an office with pocket doors for an added layer of privacy. Head up to the top floor to find the family room, a regal space with vaulted ceilings, along with five bedrooms. Out back is a patio for quiet evenings outdoors overlooking your kingdom/neighborhood. Just try not to let these royal luxuries go to your head.

