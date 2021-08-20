On the Market: A Seafront Mattapoisett Home with a Wraparound Porch

The beach is only a quick walk away from this spacious and updated 1800s home.

35 Water St., Mattapoisett

Price: $1,555,000

Size: 4,654 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full

Summer is coming to an end. Yes, we must face facts. Look at your calendar and accept that cold weather is on its way. However, the appeal of a summer beach house? Eternal. And why not ride out the season sipping lemonade from your front porch and watching the waves? This house in Mattapoisett will do just the trick. Located on the town beach, the shoreline and its promised beach days are just moments away, while an enviable wraparound porch provides the perfect perch to watch summer slip away.

The water views of the harbor are just part of what makes this house grand. Not only will you be within easy reach of the beach, but all of the area’s quaintest attractions are also nearby. You can stroll to the General Store, Shipyard Park, and the town wharf from here. The location is sure to make you the envy of all your friends, but luckily, this house comes with six bedrooms and four full bathrooms, so you’ll have plenty of room to host and share in this seaside delight.

But more than a summer escape, the antique style of the home is a marker of a time gone by. Built in 1836, the house has kept up with the times thanks to upgrades including new siding, updated electrical system and a new HVAC system that allows for year-round living and the luxury of central air conditioning. The kitchen has also recently been updated to something worthy of a star home cook thanks to a custom-build from Costello Fine Homes. The space now has hardwood floors, a kitchen island, a gas stove, and stainless-steel appliances, all of which complement the redone mudroom and bathroom, so the whole main level feels fresh and new.

But all the upgrades haven’t taken away from this house’s historic charm. The newly restored windows have the same wavy-style glass the original owners may have gazed through, while the walls, ceiling, and millwork have all been restored and repainted in keeping with the style of the time. The woodwork throughout the home adds to its appeal, while the beadboard and hardwood floors have been equally maintained to the delight of anyone who loves an older home.

