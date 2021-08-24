Three Dining Room Mood Boards for Your Next Fancy Dinner Party
Give your dining room a fresh look with help from these eclectic mood boards, cooked up by local pros.
Neutral Zone
Using Schumacher’s “Travertine” wallcovering as a starting point, the interior design team at Cummings Architecture + Interiors envisioned a warm space where metallic details offset creamy fabrics with plenty of texture.
1 + 2 “Kimono” wool-nylon textile, and Paula Crown “Reverie” linen textile with jute embroidery, both Holly Hunt.
3 “Adieu 1” polyester textile, Stout.
4 “Dividing Line” wool rug, Holly Hunt.
5 Samuel & Sons “Oberon Braid” viscose-metallic border sample, the Martin Group.
6 “Little Falls,” “Mineral Alloy,” “Britannia Blue,” “Winter Solstice,” “Cobblestone Path,” and “Englewood Cliffs” paint samples, all Benjamin Moore.
7 Jerry Pair Leather “Hoof Print IV” suede textile, the Martin Group.
8 Dekton “Rem” sample, Boston Hardwood & Kitchen.
9 Newport Brass “English Bronze” finish sample, Designer Bath and Salem Plumbing Supply.
10 “Travertine” wallcovering, Schumacher.
11 Crown molding sample, Anderson & McQuaid Co.
12 + 13 Samuel & Sons “Oberon” beaded fringe sample, and Jerry Pair Leather “In the Moo’d” protected-leather textile, both the Martin Group.
14 “Pillow Talk” viscose-cotton textile, Holly Hunt.
Rest Assured
Evoking a sense of peace and tranquility was a top priority for interior designer Anna Orfanides, who curated a serene scheme with an iridescent Thibaut wallcovering and plush textiles.
1 “Aphrodite” polyester-linen textile, Anastasios Interiors.
2 “Tarnished Nickel” finish sample, Lindsey Adelman Studio.
3 “Kenley” polyester textile, Arhaus.
4 Tray, designer’s own.
5 Marcus William “Aldrin 7” polyester-cotton textile, Stout.
6 Dish, designer’s own.
7 Meringues, Katrin Schnippering.
8 “Greco” linen-polyester textile, Anastasios Interiors.
9 “Korso” sample, Dekton.
10 Kent Design wire grille sample, Van Dyke’s Restorers.
11 Oak sample, designer’s own.
12 Anna French “St. Albans Grove” wallcovering, Thibaut.
13 Antique mirror-glass sample, Architectural Glass.
14 “Bespeak Fawn” polyester textile, Stout.
Artistic Flair
AGA Design principal Alexandra Aquadro found inspiration in a piece by painter Laura McCarty, building a layered space with pops of blue and green that echo the artwork’s cheerful hues.
1 Timeless Green XVI painting, Laura McCarty.
2 Bamboo corkscrew, designer’s own.
3 “Branford” wallcovering, Cowtan & Tout.
4–6 “Wimborne White,” “Parma Gray,” and “De Nimes” paint samples, all Farrow & Ball.
7 “Hollyhocks” linen textile, Cowtan & Tout.
8 Prestige Mills “Fermont” sisal carpet with binding and polished-nickel nail head, Stark.
9 Tray, designer’s own.
10 “White Parchment” ceramic finish sample, Hwang Bishop Designs.
11 Samuel & Sons “La Terre” flax-jute appliqué border sample, the Martin Group.
12 Studioart “Natural” leather textile, the Bright Group.
13 Cherry sample, Scott James Furniture & Design.
14 The Vale London “Timeless” linen textile, the Martin Group.
15 Holland & Sherry “Quaintrelle” wool textile, Studio 534.
16 “Hatteras” wallcovering, Cowtan & Tout. 17 Delft serving utensil, designer’s own.