Three Dining Room Mood Boards for Your Next Fancy Dinner Party

Give your dining room a fresh look with help from these eclectic mood boards, cooked up by local pros.

Photo by Francine Zaslow / Styling by Michele Snow

Neutral Zone

Using Schumacher’s “Travertine” wallcovering as a starting point, the interior design team at Cummings Architecture + Interiors envisioned a warm space where metallic details offset creamy fabrics with plenty of texture.

1 + 2 “Kimono” wool-nylon textile, and Paula Crown “Reverie” linen textile with jute embroidery, both Holly Hunt.

3 “Adieu 1” polyester textile, Stout.

4 “Dividing Line” wool rug, Holly Hunt.

5 Samuel & Sons “Oberon Braid” viscose-metallic border sample, the Martin Group.

6 “Little Falls,” “Mineral Alloy,” “Britannia Blue,” “Winter Solstice,” “Cobblestone Path,” and “Englewood Cliffs” paint samples, all Benjamin Moore.

7 Jerry Pair Leather “Hoof Print IV” suede textile, the Martin Group.

8 Dekton “Rem” sample, Boston Hardwood & Kitchen.

9 Newport Brass “English Bronze” finish sample, Designer Bath and Salem Plumbing Supply.

10 “Travertine” wallcovering, Schumacher.

11 Crown molding sample, Anderson & McQuaid Co.

12 + 13 Samuel & Sons “Oberon” beaded fringe sample, and Jerry Pair Leather “In the Moo’d” protected-leather textile, both the Martin Group.

14 “Pillow Talk” viscose-cotton textile, Holly Hunt.

Photo by Francine Zaslow / Styling by Michele Snow

Rest Assured

Evoking a sense of peace and tranquility was a top priority for interior designer Anna Orfanides, who curated a serene scheme with an iridescent Thibaut wallcovering and plush textiles.

1 “Aphrodite” polyester-linen textile, Anastasios Interiors.

2 “Tarnished Nickel” finish sample, Lindsey Adelman Studio.

3 “Kenley” polyester textile, Arhaus.

4 Tray, designer’s own.

5 Marcus William “Aldrin 7” polyester-cotton textile, Stout.

6 Dish, designer’s own.

7 Meringues, Katrin Schnippering.

8 “Greco” linen-polyester textile, Anastasios Interiors.

9 “Korso” sample, Dekton.

10 Kent Design wire grille sample, Van Dyke’s Restorers.

11 Oak sample, designer’s own.

12 Anna French “St. Albans Grove” wallcovering, Thibaut.

13 Antique mirror-glass sample, Architectural Glass.

14 “Bespeak Fawn” polyester textile, Stout.

Photo by Francine Zaslow / Styling by Michele Snow

Artistic Flair

AGA Design principal Alexandra Aquadro found inspiration in a piece by painter Laura McCarty, building a layered space with pops of blue and green that echo the artwork’s cheerful hues.

1 Timeless Green XVI painting, Laura McCarty.

2 Bamboo corkscrew, designer’s own.

3 “Branford” wallcovering, Cowtan & Tout.

4–6 “Wimborne White,” “Parma Gray,” and “De Nimes” paint samples, all Farrow & Ball.

7 “Hollyhocks” linen textile, Cowtan & Tout.

8 Prestige Mills “Fermont” sisal carpet with binding and polished-nickel nail head, Stark.

9 Tray, designer’s own.

10 “White Parchment” ceramic finish sample, Hwang Bishop Designs.

11 Samuel & Sons “La Terre” flax-jute appliqué border sample, the Martin Group.

12 Studioart “Natural” leather textile, the Bright Group.

13 Cherry sample, Scott James Furniture & Design.

14 The Vale London “Timeless” linen textile, the Martin Group.

15 Holland & Sherry “Quaintrelle” wool textile, Studio 534.

16 “Hatteras” wallcovering, Cowtan & Tout. 17 Delft serving utensil, designer’s own.

