On the Market: A Cake-like Cottage Right on the Oak Bluffs Shore

Savor the seaside sweetness of a historic Martha’s Vineyard home.

16 Siloam Ave., Oak Bluffs

Price: $629,000

Size: 642 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1

There’s one thing that none of us wants to admit as the calendar slides closer to September: Summer’s almost over. But what’s the perfect balm for the end-of-summer blues? Snagging a little slice of summery Martha’s Vineyard to call your own.

Speaking of slice, no one would blame you if you mistook this seasonal cottage for a slice of wedding cake, with its white-frosting exterior and trim like blue icing. In fact, the petite charmer—two beds and one bath—is one of a handful of delightful A-frame roofed houses with filigree-like detailing that were built in 1870, forming the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association. Sure, this beauty is a bite-sized 642 square feet, but that feels much larger when you take into consideration the buffet of beaches, restaurants, and other goodies that are just steps away. Sweetening the deal, too, is the fresh-from-the-oven Sunset Lake betterment walkway that’s just across the street.

If you can make it past the sitting front porch with its views of Sunset Lake that begs for evening cocktails, the original Victorian curved doorway invites into the first level, painted a sugary white. Here, you can hatch half-baked plans for a packed day (though you’ll more than likely just end up lazing in the backyard) and savor meals in the dining room. That is, if you’re not celebrating with a barbeque bash in the hydrangea-bordered yard.

Ceiling fans toss the sea air around the first floor, plus the sweet scent of any goodies baking in the kitchen, with its white bead-board ceiling and entryway to the yard. You’ll find the bathroom on the first floor, too, though you absolutely should take advantage of the private outdoor shower while the days are still balmy.

Up the snug, winding staircase, two bedrooms are the top tier of this cake-like confection. Both feature wood-plank walls with the crowning achievement of exposed beams on the slanted ceilings. The main bedroom features a grand arched window that opens to a petit front deck, and you can eye that gorgeous roof-trim up close. And those water views? For all of the hard work it took for you to get here, those are your just desserts.

