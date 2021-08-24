How Cute is This Walnut-Filled Kitchen in Jamaica Plain?

Warm wood accents and tons of natural light make this formerly dark room feel inviting.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

The kitchen renovation in this 1930s Tudor-style home in Jamaica Plain was a long time coming. The dark space was already partially open to the dining room, but everything from the finishes to the layout—complete with an awkward island that took up way too much space—felt dated. “It wasn’t up to the standard of the rest of the house,” says builder Kevin Cradock, who worked with Helios Design Group on the ensuing overhaul. A reconfiguration of the 210-square-foot space, including swapping the island for a peninsula and moving the fridge to the opposite side of the room to keep pre-dinner snackers out of the cook’s way, further opened things up. And save for the custom walnut cabinetry and some accent shelving, the top half of the kitchen is a cheerful white. “Before, it was gloomy; now, even with the shades closed, it’s nice and bright,” Cradock says.

Topped with a quartz, waterfall-edge counter, the peninsula separates the kitchen from the dining area while keeping things open, providing seating and a place to prep meals.

New, much larger windows above the sink flood the room with natural light and provide views of the garden. An automatic roller shade gives the family privacy at night and tucks out of sight when not in use, explains Beth Barter of Helios Design Group.

A nod to the client’s preference for Danish design, walnut cabinetry grounds the space, while an elongated rectangular shelf (also walnut) above the range cleverly hides the hood.

Cabinetmaker/Contractor

Kevin Cradock Builders

Interior Designer

Helios Design Group

Stone Fabricator

United Marble

Shopping Tips

Elegant Essentials

New kitchens call for new tools. Here are a few of our favorites.

Eva Solo oak-and-rubber kitchen timer, $69, Milk Street.

Asha Handicrafts “Grey Stone” marble serving board with babool wood and jute cord, $40, Olives & Grace.

Boska oak-and-stainless-steel cheese grater, $60, Food52.

“Sauteuse” cast-iron pan, $180, Le Creuset.

Maple and walnut scrapers, starting at $28 each, Farmhouse Pottery.

Acacia egg tray, $35, Ecovibe.

See the rest of this year’s featured kitchens here.