You Won’t Believe the Custom Details in This Winchester Kitchen

Think: Cupboards built to the measurements of the owners' favorite snacks.

After living in their Winchester home for years, this family of four amassed an ever-growing list of annoyances with their kitchen. They wanted a space that was designed to enhance “all of their daily routines,” says designer Jennifer Stuart, of Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops. The detail in the firm’s renovation—which included an addition that expanded the kitchen to 375 square feet—certainly fits the bill, from cupboards built to the exact measurements of the family’s most-loved brands of snacks to a workstation with pocket doors that conceal the stacks of paper and smattering of Post-it notes when it’s time to transition to dinnertime. “You really can engineer the kitchen to your needs,” Stuart says. “[The furnishings] are as custom as you can actually make.”

The worktable-like marble island was built in four pieces and assembled on-site. With seats on three sides and outlets hidden in the legs, there’s plenty of room—and functionality—for the whole family.

A custom insert houses the family dog Bear’s eternally tripped-over food and water bowls, complete with a drawer built to the specifications of the bin they use to store his kibble.

For a space that would stand the test of time, the homeowners opted for bright white cabinetry with organic touches—including walnut and maple accents and a full-wall marble backsplash. “Natural doesn’t go out of style,” Stuart says.

Instead of “wallpapering the walls with cabinets,” says Stuart, the storage is primarily below the counters, with the wall space dedicated to the stunning windows. “There’s a lot of relief in this kitchen,” she adds.

The pot filler is located to the left of the range instead of

over the burners to ease the cleaning process.

Architect

SLR Architecture

Cabinetmaker/Kitchen Designer

Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops

Contractor

Ron Roy

Interior Designer

Justine Sterling Design

Stone Fabricator

ItalMarble

Shopping Tips

A Riot of Ranges

When it comes to contemporary stoves, there’s no shortage of options—or amenities.

1 “Tuscany” 66-inch range, price upon request, Viking.

Clocking in at more than 5 feet wide, Viking’s customizable “Tuscany” stove offers multiple configurations—including a six-burner option with an electric griddle—and a sleek stainless steel interior.

2 Wolf “DF48450CG/S/P” 48-inch range, $15,645, Clarke.

Ten cooking modes, 50 presets, an infrared char-broiler and griddle, and four gas burners make this dual-fuel Wolf model one hardworking machine.

3 Thermador “PRG366WH” 36-inch range, $6,399, Yale Appliance.

This professional-grade standout from Thermador boasts patented star-shaped burners that ensure wider-spread flames (and, as a result, more-even heating).

4 LG “LTG4715ST” 30-inch range, $2,999, Jarvis Appliance.

When you’re done oohing and ahhing over this slide-in beaut’s lightning-fast self-cleaning feature and multi-rack baking capabilities, pull out your smartphone and start preheating your new LG toy—it’s WiFi-enabled.

5 “CornuFé 110” 43-inch range, starting at $10,450, La Cornue.

Equipped with French side-swing oven doors and a storage drawer, this well-loved La Cornue classic comes in 12 colors—each more tempting than the last.

