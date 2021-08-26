Home Design

10 Design-Forward Lamps to Brighten Your Space

From glassy, Japanese-inspired beauties to sculptural numbers made with marble, these locally sourced lamps are sure to dazzle.

Photo by Joe St. Pierre / Styling by Kate C. Sheppard/Anchor Artists

1 Michael Anastassiades for Flos “IC Lights” brass-plated table lamp, $645, Neena’s Lighting.

2 Fabrice Berrux “Cactus” Fenix table lamp with ribbon, $865, Roche Bobois.

3 Sklo “Twice Light” handblown glass-and-brass table lamp, $1,100, Neena’s Lighting.

4 Dan Yeffet Design Studio “Ment” glass table lamp with brass ring and marble base, $2,200, Home at Rowes Wharf by Modern Relik.

5 Lasvit “Press” glass floor lamps, $1,190 each, both Montage.

6 Blu Dot “Punk” powder-coated steel table lamp with solid-walnut switch, $299, Lekker Home.

7 Atelier Alain Ellouz “Lyra” alabaster-and-brass table lamp, price upon request, Holly Hunt.

8 “Twain” brass table lamp with marble base, $375, Surya.

9 Salgado Saucier “Mina” marble accent lamp, price upon request, the Bright Group.

10 Sebastian Herkner for Pulpo “Oda” blown-glass-and-steel table lamp, $1,065, Casa Design Group.

