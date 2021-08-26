10 Design-Forward Lamps to Brighten Your Space
From glassy, Japanese-inspired beauties to sculptural numbers made with marble, these locally sourced lamps are sure to dazzle.
1 Michael Anastassiades for Flos “IC Lights” brass-plated table lamp, $645, Neena’s Lighting.
2 Fabrice Berrux “Cactus” Fenix table lamp with ribbon, $865, Roche Bobois.
3 Sklo “Twice Light” handblown glass-and-brass table lamp, $1,100, Neena’s Lighting.
4 Dan Yeffet Design Studio “Ment” glass table lamp with brass ring and marble base, $2,200, Home at Rowes Wharf by Modern Relik.
5 Lasvit “Press” glass floor lamps, $1,190 each, both Montage.
6 Blu Dot “Punk” powder-coated steel table lamp with solid-walnut switch, $299, Lekker Home.
7 Atelier Alain Ellouz “Lyra” alabaster-and-brass table lamp, price upon request, Holly Hunt.
8 “Twain” brass table lamp with marble base, $375, Surya.
9 Salgado Saucier “Mina” marble accent lamp, price upon request, the Bright Group.
10 Sebastian Herkner for Pulpo “Oda” blown-glass-and-steel table lamp, $1,065, Casa Design Group.