11 Tufted Furnishings to Work into Your Décor
Taking cues from the classic upholstery style, the season’s chicest wares are a shapely addition to any room.
1 GamFratesi “Fynn” ash armchair, starting at $4,060, Minotti.
2 George Kovacs “Quilted” metal wall light, $158, Lightology.
3 Matteo Zorzenoni for Il Fanale “Bloom” glass-and-brass table lamp, $1,029, Casa Design Group.
4 Designer Textures “Tuft Texture” silicon-bronze entry set, $4,671, Rocky Mountain Hardware.
5 Nanda Vigo for Acerbis “Storet” nightstand with wood veneer, $7,610, Montage.
6 “Leo” velvet swivel chair, $1,195, Jayson Home.
7 Apex “Rainier” ceramic mosaic tile, starting at $80 per square foot, Ann Sacks.
8 Jacques Deneef for Ethnicraft “N701” one-seat sofa with hardwood frame, $1,309, Artefact Home.
9 “Oxford” bone-china sconce with brass detailing, $649, Original BTC.
10 Simon and Nikolai Haas for L’Objet “Vermiculation” mohair throw, $850, Salon Design.
11 Natasha Baradaran “Cavallo” channeled stool with burnished-brass sides and wood base, starting at $6,000, Studio 534.