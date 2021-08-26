Home Design

11 Tufted Furnishings to Work into Your Décor

Taking cues from the classic upholstery style, the season’s chicest wares are a shapely addition to any room.

By ·

Courtesy photos

1 GamFratesi “Fynn” ash armchair, starting at $4,060, Minotti.

2 George Kovacs “Quilted” metal wall light, $158, Lightology.

3 Matteo Zorzenoni for Il Fanale “Bloom” glass-and-brass table lamp, $1,029, Casa Design Group.

4 Designer Textures “Tuft Texture” silicon-bronze entry set, $4,671, Rocky Mountain Hardware.

5 Nanda Vigo for Acerbis “Storet” nightstand with wood veneer, $7,610, Montage.

6 “Leo” velvet swivel chair, $1,195, Jayson Home.

7 Apex “Rainier” ceramic mosaic tile, starting at $80 per square foot, Ann Sacks.

8 Jacques Deneef for Ethnicraft “N701” one-seat sofa with hardwood frame, $1,309, Artefact Home.

9 “Oxford” bone-china sconce with brass detailing, $649, Original BTC.

10 Simon and Nikolai Haas for L’Objet “Vermiculation” mohair throw, $850, Salon Design.

11 Natasha Baradaran “Cavallo” channeled stool with burnished-brass sides and wood base, starting at $6,000, Studio 534.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market: A Cake-like Cottage Right on the Oak Bluffs Shore

  2. On the Market: A Stunning New Hampshire Lake House in the Woods

  3. On the Market: A Salem Single-Family with Seaside Views and Entertaining Spaces

  4. On the Market: A High-Tech “Smart” House in Brookline

  5. On the Market: A Sudbury Estate with a Backyard Ice Rink

  6. On the Market: A Three-Floor Penthouse by the Water in Charlestown

  7. A Guide to the Hottest Boston Suburbs: Marblehead