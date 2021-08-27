On the Market: A Luxe, Wooded Retreat near Lake Winnipesaukee

With cathedral ceilings and a main suite with a soaking tub, you can unwind in woodsy bliss.

23 Whitehouse Farm Lane, Moultonborough, NH

Price: $1,395,000

Size: 4,141 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 4

If you’ve ever harbored an urge to hightail it into the wilderness and live distraction-free surrounded by nature, this single-family sanctuary is for you.

Before we dive into the amenities, let’s see the forest for the trees: At nearly five acres, the property is bordered by the woods, shrouding you from the neighbors. A brook babbles down behind the house and the three-car garage, separating the woods and the lawn. Plus, among all the greenery is an array of solar panels so you can take advantage of green energy.

Looking to get fired up? Challenge the family to a game of bocce on your private court or roast some s’mores on the firepit on one of two patios. Perhaps you’re looking for more of a shore thing—if that’s the case, relax on the sandy beach by the brook before you rinse off in the outdoor shower and head inside. All of this is just two miles from Lees Mill Road boat launch and all the leisure living that Lake Winnipesaukee has to offer.

Inside, the home feels like a luxe log cabin with towering cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and a wow-worthy scale. The kitchen is a showpiece in the home, featuring an oversized granite-topped island with a dark base that matches the handsome cabinetry. Plenty of storage frames the stainless steel range, which glints among the white tile walls.

There’s plenty of room to invite friends and family to soak up the scenery, too. A bar with a wine cooler and mini fridge calls for shaking up cocktails to sip in the screened-in porch with its brook views, the outdoor dining area, and the two great rooms. Because why settle just for one? Huge windows stream light into these oversized entertaining spaces for family get-togethers framed by the fringes of woods outside.

And when you’re craving some quiet time, the main suite awaits on the first floor, a sanctuary with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a spa-worthy Jacuzzi tub. In the grand bedroom, you can let the flickers from the gas fireplace lull you to sleep, and wake up to the dreamy woodland views offered by the sliding glass door. And starting your days with coffee on the adjoining patio sets the stage for breezy, blissful days.

For information, contact Wyatt Berrier, Homes by Wyatt, homesbywyatt.com.

