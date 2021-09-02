Live in T.S. Eliot’s Harvard Apartment for Just $14,000 a Month

The famed poet allegedly lived in this single-family attached home in his Harvard days. Now it can be yours to rent.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

14 Ash St., #14, Cambridge

Monthly Rent: $14,000

Size: 3,475 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Is living in a poet’s house your dream? Then this rental may make you beam. If you’re looking for a temporary home in Cambridge, the former digs of T.S. Eliot are now available for rent right in the heart of Harvard Square. According to a plaque out front, the famed poet allegedly lived in this attached single family back during his days teaching at Harvard, spending late nights scribbling verses in the attic. Now it’s available for a six-to-nine month stay beginning in November for any aspiring member of the literary elite.

Listing agent Victoria Kennedy said the property is also perfect for anyone looking to try out life in Cambridge, whether they’re already from the area or coming here for work, describing the space as the “quintessential Harvard Square/Cambridge experience.”

“It’s a warm, sunny house on one of those magical streets of Cambridge,” she says. “You walk out the door and you’re in Harvard Square.”

The $14,000/month house comes with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, three off-street parking spaces, and all furniture and utilities included, making it the perfect spot for a short-term stay, Kennedy says. And while it’s only a few steps from Harvard Square and close to the Charles River, a private backyard and patio provides a quiet escape for any new resident looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

The new renters can access the tree-filled backyard from the breakfast nook off the cook’s kitchen, providing easy flow from the morning coffee spot to a quiet outdoor space to enjoy your cup. There’s also a formal dining room for fancier occasions (perhaps a literary salon?) and a spacious living room. Upstairs, there’s a primary bedroom suite filled with sunlight and ample closet space. An attached bathroom has an oversize jetted bathtub where you can relax after a long day of drafting your latest literary masterpiece. You’ll be writing your own love song for this house in no time.

For more information, contact Gail Roberts and Victoria Kennedy, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including home accent décor, lighting experts, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.