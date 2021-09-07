On the Market: A Newly Built Modern Farmhouse in Arlington

Trade in mud for a mudroom in this sprawling farmhouse-inspired home.

92 Dothan St., Arlington

Price: $1,549,000

Size: 3,108 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, one half

The idea of a farmhouse is totally charming. But the idea of living surrounded by fields and miles from the closest city? Maybe not as quaint. But this single-family home in Arlington marries the chic coziness of a farmhouse without the responsibility of land upkeep and shoveling manure. If you want a hit of nature, just head to nearby McClennan Park or enjoy the trails, pond, and wildlife Whipple Hill conservation has to offer just a few blocks away.

But of course, the benefits of this modern farmhouse don’t end there. This house is freshly built, bringing a contemporary twist to the popular style that’s taking over Pinterest. A bright, white-paneled exterior greets you as you head inside. And while you may not have farmland, the space inside makes up for it. Enter to an open floor plan on the first floor that accommodates an office and a crown jewel of a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and enough cabinet and pantry space for all your snacks. A large island serves as the focal point and perfect gathering place for family events.

If the eat-in kitchen doesn’t suit your fancy, there’s also the living room, which boasts its own fireplace, something you’ll be glad to have as fall sets in. There’s also a first floor dining room for more formal occasions. But the variety doesn’t end there. Head up to the second floor to revel in the roomy primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom with a double vanity. There’s a second floor office, as well, with two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a laundry room.

But wait! There’s more. Tucked away on the third floor is yet another bedroom and more bathrooms, plus the all-important “bonus room.” A must for any modern family, this space can be used for anything you need, whether it be a guest room for the in-laws or a home gym. The sprawl continues down to a lower level, which has a playroom and mudroom. Hardly your grandfather’s farmhouse, but we have a feeling you won’t be complaining about that when you live here.

For more information, contact Jonathan Nyberg, Old New England Properties, oldnewenglandproperties.com.