On the Market: A Mountainside Home on the Trails of a Private Ski Club

Snow bunnies seeking the home of their dreams need look no further than this newly constructed home at the Hermitage Ski Club in Vermont.

29 Stag’s Leap Lane, Wilmington, VT

Price: $4,250,000

Size: 7,198 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5.5

We’re barely into fall, but dedicated snow bunnies are already dreaming of hitting the slopes. Why not get a little closer to that daydream by buying a home right on the mountains? This southern Vermont home is located at the exclusive Hermitage Ski Club, which is the only private club of its kind in the eastern United States. You might be hard-pressed to leave the house once you move in here, though. This barn-style home was designed with beauty and space in mind, so every room is truly awe-inspiring.

This freshly built home is being sold by the developer, who left no stone unturned when creating the space. Glass railings, millwork, and freshly painted walls are visible throughout, and the mudroom is trimmed with authentic boards from an 1850s barn. Upon entering the foyer with its radiant heated marble floor, you’ll notice a steel and oak staircase lit up with its own LED lights.

You’ll be equally impressed by the features of this house when coming in after a day on the slopes. Even once you head back in, you can enjoy views of the ski area from the wall of windows in the family room and warm up by the floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace. A chef’s kitchen stocked with appliances by Bosch, Sub-Zero and Wolf makes a good spot for an apres-ski snack, the ingredients for which you might find in the walk-in pantry. Don’t forget the hot chocolate courtesy of your very own Wolf coffee maker.

If you still need to warm up, venture back outside, where a recessed Jacuzzi sits amongst the bluestone and granite patio. A similarly veneered outdoor fire pit also serves as a great spot to gather with family and friends, as does the finished lower level inside, which hosts a second fireplace, a spa-like bathroom, and a home movie theater with a Sub-Zero wine cooler. At the end of the day, relax in one of the home’s six bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite with a glass-floored bathroom, steam shower, and soaking tub. This is one vacation home you’ll never want to leave.

