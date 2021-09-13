On the Market: A Quincy Home with an Tuscany-Inspired Backyard

A greenhouse, an outdoor shower, and vegetable and flowers gardens to boot? Sign us up.

86 Dysart St., Quincy

Price: $875,000

Size: 2,088 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

They say Quincy is the Tuscany of Massachusetts…or something like that. Even if that comparison is a bit of an exaggeration, it’s not exaggerating to say this Quincy home gives you a taste of Italian countryside living while being near the town’s parks, shops, and restaurants. It also helps that the home has spectacular outdoor offerings inspired by the rolling hills of Tuscany.

If you have a green thumb and a taste for fresh produce, you’ll delight in the backyard of this home, which boasts flower and vegetable gardens as well as space to enjoy your meal in the form of an outdoor dining room with tabletop fire pit. And don’t worry about winter frost ruining your harvest: an ivy-covered greenhouse allows you to garden all year long.

After a day spent out in the dirt, an outdoor shower allows you to rinse off before you head into the house. Inside is the ideal space to whip up your locally sourced meals in the chef’s kitchen. This space boasts a professional cooking range with a top grill and broiler for preparing some veggies, as a picture window by the sink allows you to gaze upon your bountiful yard. Afterwards, unwind in the screened-in porch or front sunroom. Or you can maybe enjoy a bubble bath in a white ceramic clawfoot bathtub.

But of course, you don’t want to just cook for yourself. So it’s a good thing there’s space for some intimate parties. Head down to the finished basement where a kitchenette, full bathroom, and cozy living space with a wood burning stove awaits. Finish off your meals with a bottle of wine stored in the pine/cedar-filled wine storage area. Our mouths are watering just thinking of it.

