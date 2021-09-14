On the Market: A Farmhouse-Style Condo in the South End

City meets country in this luxe duplex penthouse nestled in the heart of the city.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

36 Clarendon St. #3, South End

Price: $1,350,000

Size: 1,028 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

In Aesop’s fable “The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse,” we learn everyone has different tastes when it comes to urban versus country living, after the rural rodent is terrified by his trip to the big city. But in all his wisdom, Aesop failed to point out that some people like both. For those who crave country style with city vibes, there’s a solution.

Among the hustle and bustle of Back Bay is this two-story penthouse-level condo, outfitted with the exposed beams and barn board accents of your farmhouse living dreams. Located in a three-unit owner-occupied building with its own self-managed tenants’ association, you’ll get the feel of a small neighborhood within your own building. But unlike living out on a farm, you’ll be a short walk away from the convenience of the Orange Line and the commuter rail.

In addition to a neighborly feel, you get a farmhouse design that greets you from the moment you step inside: The first floor features white-washed brick walls, pine floors, and an original wood burning fireplace. A living room with a beamed ceiling opens up to a kitchen with barn board backsplash to offset the new stainless-steel appliances, including an LG refrigerator, Frigidaire dishwasher, and five-burner gas stove. A half-bathroom with barn board trim completes the floor.

Head up to the second level of this two-story unit to find two bedrooms, both equipped with the same pine floors as the first floor, so you feel like you’re in a cozy country cottage. But unlike you might find in a cottage, there’s also a full bathroom on the second story equipped with tumbled marble stonework, a soaking tub, and a glass enclosed shower stall. There are also some custom-built closets where you can store all your flannels. No washboard for you here, though we wouldn’t blame you if you got one as you lean into the farm-y vibes of this spectacular home.

For more information, contact Cathy Marotta, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.