On the Market: A Four-Season Retreat on Buzzards Bay

Winter, spring, summer, or fall, there's something for every time of year in this Falmouth home.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

10 Beechwood Road, Falmouth

Price: $2,100,000

Size: 2,702 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Cape Cod isn’t just a vacation spot anymore, as proven by the flocks of people who crossed the bridge when COVID hit and haven’t come back. If you’re ready to take the plunge and settle down in one of the state’s hottest real estate markets, you want a house that’ll serve you come sunshine or snowy weather. That’s where this Falmouth home comes in. Take a look around the property itself and you’ll see it has something for every season.

Of course, when you live on the beach, you want to be able to enjoy it at a moment’s notice and without crowds. For summers, you have that in the form of private beach access. But when the water temperatures cool in the fall, and the air remains mild, you can still enjoy the water. A heated gunite pool serves as the perfect way to get your aquatic fix during those “in between” days when it’s warm enough to swim, but the ocean isn’t quite doing it. A wraparound deck on the second floor and a patio also provides indoor/outdoor living space that you’ll appreciate whenever the weather is nice.

For winter days when you don’t want to leave the house, there’s a fireplace in the main bedroom to keep you warm. Or you can whip up some hearty stews in the custom-built kitchen. This culinary retreat kitchen features imported Italian cabinets, high-end appliances, and a sleek kitchen island with ample countertop space.

But the true high point of this home is its height—literally. Located on a hilltop in Sippewissett Highlands, you won’t mind having to walk uphill to get here once you see the views. All around you is Buzzards Bay in all it glistening glory. A contemporary home design includes floor-to-ceiling windows that not only provide natural light, but serve as a showcase for these magnificent views. Of course, you can just use this space as a summer home, but given all this, would you ever want to leave? Our guess is no.

For more information, contact Karen Burton, Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.