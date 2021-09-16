On the Market: A Quaint Seaside Cottage in Gloucester

This shingled home by the water has been owned by the same family for nearly a century, making it a rare find.

54 Adams Hill Road, Gloucester

Price: $2,495,000

Size: 1,273 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

It can be a bit exhausting to keep up with the world today. It seems like every day there’s a new app to download, a new social media trend to try and understand, or a new iPhone to buy that doesn’t seem that much different than the last model. If all you really want to do is unplug and watch the waves roll by as you sit with a good book, let this Gloucester home be your escape. Dubbed “Stonepatch Cottage,” this shingled home built in 1920 overlooking Ipswich Bay will take you back to a simpler time when we weren’t always plugged in.

Any urge you have to hop on your phone will dissipate as soon as you step into this home built with natural wood accents and beamed ceilings. Plentiful windows show off the views of nearby Wingaersheek Beach. The living room looks out onto the bay so you can enjoy the views while cuddled up by the wood-burning fireplace installed there. On warmer days, a screened-in porch can serve as a place to enjoy a cool ocean breeze. Cambridge Beach itself is right at your fingertips as well, serving as a perfect place to take a long, relaxing stroll at the end of a warm summer day. The Old Wharf Lot, the Village, and Annisquam Yacht Club are also within walking distance on days when you want to get out a bit.

While this home would serve best in the summer, it has enough space to be a full-time abode or at least a great vacation spot to host friends and family. It comes with a well-equipped eat-in kitchen with a picture window where families can gather for pancake breakfasts before hitting the beach. There’s a main bedroom suite upstairs with a half bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as a guest bedroom where visitors can stay. A large bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry area round out the first floor, giving you everything you need to host cozy beach weekends like the previous owners did. But after nearly a century of remaining in the same family, this home is ready to help a new generation make new memories. Will you be part of it?

For more information, contact Scott Smith, Coldwell Banker Realty, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

