On the Market: A Gem of a Beach Home Overlooking Nantucket Sound

It's all about the details at this Osterville home with views of stunning, turquoise waters.

192 Sea View Ave., Osterville

Price: $3,695,000

Size: 2,838 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

To get to a diamond, you need to cut through the rough stone around it. Similarly, you’ve got to cut through the throngs of tourist crowds flocking to Cape Cod, as well as all the associated traffic, if you want to find a hidden slice of secluded paradise. And in this case, paradise comes in the form of a single-family cottage overlooking the sea—a perfect private getaway that, like a gemstone, gets its glimmering beauty from a number of intricate details.

As you explore this four-bedroom abode, take the time to notice how everything from the door hinges to the sink faucets has been carefully chosen for an artful, jewel-like effect (and that’s not to mention the turquoise waters of Nantucket Sound and emerald greenery outside the living room windows). In addition, natural elements like wood and stone can be find throughout the house from the high cathedral ceilings to the hardwoods floors, and from the backyard patio to the kitchen with stunning new stone countertops and crown molding.

This house is equipped with other top-of-the-line features to attend to the modern family’s needs. Thoughtfully selected light fixtures add to the natural light that floods into this home. The overhead lighting in the kitchen gleams off the appliances including a cooking range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Here you’ll also find a kitchen island and dining area, offering plenty of room to spread out. Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms have their own bathrooms, so you never have to worry about someone hogging the shower. Add someone central air conditioning and a convenient first-floor laundry room, and it’s a crown jewel among Cape Cod homes.

