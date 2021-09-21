Real Estate Showdown: A Sprawling Berkshires Beauty vs. an Open-Concept Stunner in J.P.

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a contemporary manse in Lenox with a renovated ranch in Moss Hill.

Rhonda Cyr (Lenox); Drone Home Media (Jamaica Plain)

754 East Street, Lenox Sale Price: $1,550,000 135 Moss Hill Road, Jamaica Plain

$1,599,000

3

6,508 square feet

4

3.5 Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,389,000

5

3,061 square feet

4

2.5

Autumn is once again upon us, and these homes in very different settings prove enjoying New England’s fall foliage is possible wherever you live. The mountainside house in Lenox comes with 2 miles of wooded trails on its grounds. Should its new owners tire of exploring the 4-acre property, they have ample options for resting indoors: The three-story residence offers plenty of cozy hangout spots, from the fireplace-equipped great room to the primary suite with vaulted ceilings.

On the other side of the state, the residents of this J.P. house can leaf-peep at nearby Jamaica Pond or stroll down Centre Street for fresh air. These buyers may have chosen Boston convenience over Berkshires roominess, but the layout of their renovated ranch—less than half the size of the Lenox home—surely makes it feel spacious. An open-concept first floor allows for an eat-in kitchen, while a fenced-in yard lets the owners soak up the best of the season outside.