On the Market: A Spacious Single-Family Home in Concord

In the Mattison Farm neighborhood, this home is near conservation land and local farms, offering everything you need for a perfect day.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

326 Mattison Drive, Concord

Price: $2,150,000

Size: 7,123 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4.5

There’s a chill in the air that reminds us that fall is now officially here. So why not welcome it with some nature walks, lazy Sundays by the fire, and just a little bit of luxury? This single-family Concord home delivers just that. Nestled in the enviable Mattison Farm neighborhood, the new owners of this home will inherit all the yard space and indoor amenities they need for their perfect fall fantasy.

This home is set on two acres of property filled with landscaped gardens, mature trees and plantings, and a fenced-in yard for maximum outdoor enjoyment. Nearby is conservation land for weekend hikes, and Verrill Farms is nearby if you want to pick up some farm fresh produce to make into a Sunday stew. And the West Concord train station is only a short distance away for when you want to get into the city.

After you come in from your hike, fresh veggies in tow, you can wash up with a bubble bath in the custom primary suite bathroom. Warm up afterwards by the suite’s fireplace while taking in the wooded nature views outside through the French doors that lead to your own private deck. Then head downstairs to begin stew prep in your newly renovated chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Viking appliances, custom cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Once your meal is ready, enjoy it in the sunny breakfast area.

Once you’re full and ready for a nap, you have your options for a spot to unwind. On the first floor alone, you have a two-story great room with a stone-accented fireplace to curl up by or a recently renovated sunroom painted in cheery colors where you can enjoy the remains of the day. Then of course, there are the two private guest wings off the main living area, and the den with coffered ceilings, not to mention the private guest suite and three addition bedrooms upstairs. Down below in the lower level is another suite with a private entrance. You’ve got choices here, and good ones at that, for living your best autumnal life in this abode.

For more information, contact Senkler, Pasley & Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty – Concord, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.