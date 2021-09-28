On the Market: A Stylish Two-Story Condo in Back Bay

A private entrance, personal parking space, and a patio with garden give this spacious condo the same convenience of a single-family home.

13 Albemarle St. #1, Back Bay

Price: $1,395,000

Size: 1,380 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Enjoy the charm of a single-family home right in the middle of Back Bay with this stunner. With two levels, a private entrance, parking right off the unit, and a garden with an accompanying patio, this condo on a quiet dead-end street gives you all the space you could want and need right in the heart of one of the most bustling neighborhoods in the city.

Inside this rare gem of a home, you’ll find enough space for any growing family with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. There’s also a bonus room, one of the hottest commodities on the real estate market right now, which allows for endless possibilities. Use it as a home gym, office, or maybe even an artist’s studio to allow yourself a slice of escape in your own home.

This condo doesn’t skimp on entertaining spaces either. When you enter the home through the front stairs, you’ll find an open space complete with an expansive dining room, living room, and kitchen. The latter is equipped with a cooking range, garbage disposal, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher, for all your cooking and cleanup needs. From the first floor, sliding glass doors open up to a patio with a garden that serves as your own private outdoor escape.

Equally important as all the space is the aesthetic of this place. The interior, which was renovated in 2019, boasts new flooring, tiling, and hardware that reflect a hip, modern sensibility. In the living room, an exposed brick wall makes for a beautiful backdrop, while beamed ceilings above offer a modern farmhouse feel, as do white-washed walls throughout the house. To get up to the second floor, the future owners will climb a spiral staircase, the finishing whimsical touch on a home that’s already beyond compare.

For more information, contact, Alp Kantar, Boston Brokerage Group, realestateboston.com.

