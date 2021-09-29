On the Market: A Woodsy Sudbury Home Surrounded by Nature

Surrounded by over 3,000 acres of conservation land, this luxe home has space for hiking, bicycling, and unwinding afterwards in style.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

249 Dutton Road, Sudbury

Price: $5,460,000

Size: 9,164 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half

Ah, the great outdoors. Even if getting up early for a sunrise hike in the woods is your nightmare, you have to admit that New England’s landscape is pretty gorgeous. But if getting out among the trees, shrubbery, and woodland creatures is your dream, this Sudbury home might be the spot for you. Not only does it sit on 12 acres of land, but it abuts another 3,000 acres of conservation land. The Marlboro-Sudbury State Forest, Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge, and Hop Brook Marsh Conservation are all nearby for all your walking, biking, and horseback riding needs. And that’s just on the outside of this home.

Head inside this 2006 build to find a carefully thought-out design by California architect Ron Ritner, who combined natural elements with elegance for the home of any nature lover’s fantasies. Soaring ceilings, Vermont pine planks, and stonework all blend together to provide an outdoorsy feel, even in the comfort of your own home.

And comfort you will find here: this woodsy house is equipped with everything you need to have a perfect, luxurious day following up your outdoor activity du jour. Unwind in the steam room or by the gas fireplace in the primary bedroom suite. A luxury en-suite bathroom overlooks the surrounding grounds if you want to enjoy the views from a bubble bath. Don’t forget to bring up a glass of wine with you, freshly cooled in the kitchen’s wine chiller. And for days when you don’t feel like heading outside, you can still squeeze in some exercise in the home gym.

Outside on the grounds, you have more space to gather and enjoy the great outdoors. Watch the sunrise from one of the multiple stone patios or rinse off on a hot day in the outdoor shower. A covered outdoor fireplace is perfect for enjoying a cool fall night. Whatever outdoorsy dream you have, you can probably fulfill it here in this beautiful home.

For more information, contact Deborah C. Smith, Compass, compass.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.