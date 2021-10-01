On the Market: A Modernist Lincoln Home with Presidential Ties

This sprawling riverfront estate is on Old Concord Road, one of the most important and historic parts of town.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

259 Old Concord Rd., Lincoln

Price: $4,000,000

Size: 4,719 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial

One of the nice things about living in a state like Massachusetts is that there is history everywhere. You can’t walk down the street without spotting a home that pre-dates cable television, at the very least, and even our biggest baseball park is one of the oldest in the country. If you need any more convincing, though, consider this Lincoln home. The road on which it resides is noted as one of the town’s first modern neighborhoods, designed in the twentieth century with a sense of place and green space in mind. And it was designed, in part, by a man who shares his name with a very famous ancestor: John Quincy Adams.

This Adams, an architect and descendant of the country’s sixth president, was specifically responsible for the guest house of the Lincoln riverfront home. The midcentury modern escape is part of a five-building, 4.84-acre estate that sits on the edge of the Sudbury River, overlooking Fairhaven Bay and the town’s noted conservation land. In addition to the guest house, there are also structures for a garage, office, and workshop.

As for the main home, that modernist retreat was carefully designed for enjoying all the natural beauty that surrounds it. Interesting architectural details are scattered throughout the home, from the beamed ceilings on the first floor to the diamond-shaped bedroom windows. Multi-story walls of glass in the living spaces bring the outside in, thanks to the 180-degree views they offer of the surrounding woods and water. A screened-in porch, meanwhile, offers a similar effect and a chance to enjoy nice weather from the comfort of your home. If you actually want to get outside, though, just slide open the glass doors that lead out to an in-ground pool surrounded by gardens with beautiful plants. Thanks to all that’s offered on this estate, you’ll not only own a piece of history, but a beautiful one at that.

For more information, contact Susan Law, Coldwell Banker, coldwellbankerhomes.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.