Five Cozy New England Farmhouses That Could Be Yours This Fall

These homes will make you want to throw on some boots and a flannel and spend some time in the great outdoors.

529 Kerwin Hill Road, Norwich, VT

Price: $2,500,000

Size: 5,985 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Located near the New Hampshire border, Holiday Hill farm is located in a Vermont village overlooking the White Mountains. Enjoy the 54.4 acres of sprawling land the property sits on, complete with pastures, forests, and stone walls. The 2007 Federal-style farmhouse itself totes period moldings, cherry floors, and two cozy fireplaces to curl up by on cold winter nights. Top all that with a four-season porch and you’ve got a place that’s downright dreamy, no matter what time of year you’re there.

For more information, contact Richard Higgerson • Williamson Group Sothebys Intl. Realty, williamson-group.com.

231 Middle Winchendon Road, Rindge, NH

Price: $925,000

Size: 2,404 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

This home is perfect for a farmhouse lover who wants a bit of modern charm. Inside, you’ll find 12-foot ceilings, transom windows, and an open-concept living and dining space for entertaining. Outside, a covered front porch and bluestone patio provide a chic outdoor escape. But you also have enough land here to pursue other outdoor interests, particularly of the horseback riding variety, if you’re so inclined. Not only do you get a ton of yard space, but this home comes with a small paddock and shelter if you’re really ready to get your farm on.

For more information, contact Eric Aho, Broadvest Real Estate Group, broadvest.com.

2034/2069 Old Post Road, Brookfield, VT

Price: $1,250,000

Size: 5,705 square feet

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 5 full, 5 partial

If you’re in want of an actual farm, you’ll have enough room for yourself and a brood of farmhands in this countryside Vermont home. This compound comes with two houses (a 2007 timber-frame home and an 1840s farmhouse) and 80 acres of land. Across the sprawling grounds, you’ll find a river, sixty acres of timber, an apple orchard, perennial berry bushes, and sugarbush for maple syrup. A two-story barn is perfect for storing hay or sheltering farm animals, the latter of which can roam in eight acres of fenced pasture. But don’t think you’ll be stuck roughing it just because you’re living off the land: the main house comes with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and a cozy kitchen that’s to die for.

For more information, contact Eric Johnston, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, fourseasonssir.com.

5 Berkshire Circle, Great Barrington

Price: $499,000

Size: 1,387 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Nothing says cozy quite like a log house. Tucked away in the woods of western Massachusetts, this wooden home also comes with the updates you need so you can live a rustic (not rusty) lifestyle. We’re talking marble kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, a second-floor loft, a finished basement, and high efficiency boiler and heater. In the warmer weather, unwind on the porch after a day on Lake Buel or the nearby Appalachian Trail. Winters can be enjoyed on the slopes of Ski Butternut nearby.

For more information, contact Dan Alden, Alden Country Real Estate Services, berkshireacres.com.

365 Turner Center Road, Turner, ME

Price: $750,000

Size: 4,261 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

There’s room to spread out and grow in this antique farmhouse. With a three-story barn, fenced pastures, a chicken coop, and a stable on the property, you have enough room to bring on a few furry friends. Inside the main house are four bedrooms with the potential to add on a second unit for family or friends. And don’t worry about racking up a bill: This wooden home has solar panels and a windmill, so you’ll be saving energy as you live your best farmy life.

For more information, contact Charlene Hamiwka, Harcourts Waterfront & Fine Properties, harcourtswfp.com.

