On the Market: One of the Most Photographed Gingerbread Cottages on Martha’s Vineyard

All of these pastel-colored homes are famous, but this one is particularly known thanks to its annual light displays and peachy color.

7 Central Ave., Oak Bluffs

Price: $999,500

Size: 1,454 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

“Sea Shrimp” may be the name of this peachy Martha’s Vineyard cottage, but this 1870 home is so much more than a bite-sized crustacean. It’s actually a part of the island’s history—and a cute portion to boot. This confection-style home is one of Martha’s Vineyard’s storied “gingerbread houses.” These homes, which have been around since the 19th century, have the kind of intricate detailing you might find on a fancy confection. Add in their outrageous coloring, and you’ve got housing for the ages.

The “Sea Shrimp” is especially darling, even amongst its pastel neighbors, thanks to the gingerbread men and other designs cut into the exterior woodwork and its warm peachy color that brings to mind, well, a piece of cooked shrimp. As if that weren’t enough to get noticed, this cottage is one of the most photographed of the 300 or so that make up its neighborhood, thanks to the colorful lanterns and ground displays the owners put out as part of the Martha’s Vineyard’s Camp Meeting Association’s Illumination Celebration every year. Owned by the same family since 1968, the display has become a tradition and trademark for the home. A covered porch on the front of the house allows you to enjoy the displays of the 300 or so cottages around you in the neighborhood and soak in the attention from the passing tourists.

As darling as this home is on the outside, its interior is equally charming. Sliding barn doors and whitewashed wooden walls throughout give the home a coastal vibe, reminding you that the island’s best attractions such as Oak Bluffs Harbor and Nancy’s restaurant and snack bar are only a short stroll away. While many of these types of cottages tend to be on the smaller side, this one has enough space to host family and friends. With four bedrooms, including a primary suite with its own bathroom, and a roomy living/dining space, you have room for anyone who wants to swing by. The ferry is also a short walk away, so it’s easy to visit, and with the cottage being equipped for all-seasons, you and everyone you love can enjoy this historic gem any time of the year.

For more information, contact Rene Ben David, Ocean Park Realty, Inc., oceanparkmv.com.

