On the Market: A Bite-Sized Beacon Hill Abode under $700k

All you need to call one of Boston's fanciest neighborhoods home is $625k and the ability to live in tiny spaces.

2 Phillips St. #4, Beacon Hill

Price: $624,900

Size: 710 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Beacon Hill is notoriously charming, classic….and pricey. The cobblestoned neighborhood is not only one of the most photographed parts of the city, but the most expensive. But if you dream of one day calling one of these tony brick buildings your own, there are options that’ll allow you to claim this zip code without being broke for the rest of your life. You just need to be open to the idea of living a tiny house for a bigger price tag and getting creative with your space.

This one-bedroom condo is short on space, but certainly not on charm and style. Exposed brick and beamed architecture frame the natural sunlight coming in from the skylights in the sloped ceilings and windows lining the walls of this one-bedroom unit. Located in a quintessential New England brownstone, this home has more modern touches inside, including an open floor plan with wide plank floors that makes the space feel bigger than its 710 square feet.

While small, this home will do the trick for any working professional. A newly updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances flows into a living room space where you’ll find a fireplace that’ll be the envy of all your guests. And while this unit is classified as a one bedroom thanks to a small bedroom/office, you have some additional space in the form of a loft, accessible via a ladder in the kitchen. Climb up here to find the perfect alcove that you can set up as an additional bedroom, loft, or an office space if you’re still working from home.

If, however, you’re expected back in the office, you’re in the right place. This historic building is close to Mass. General and the Financial District. After work, head over to Cambridge and Charles Streets to spend a little down time in one of Beacon Hill’s many charming shops and restaurants. Some of the city’s greatest green spaces, like the Esplanade, the Common, and the Garden, are also just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Sure, you’ll be paying a lot to live with a little here…but with all this nearby, it just might be worth it.

For more information, contact Vineburgh DiMella Team, Charlesgate Realty Group, livecharlesgate.com.

