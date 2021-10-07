On the Market: A Midcentury Modern Home on the Water in Cohasset

Not ready to give up days on the beach? The shorefront is just a short stroll from this artfully designed home.

78 Nichols Road, Cohasset

Price: $2,300,000

Size: 2,903 square feet

Bedrooms: 5 bedrooms

Bathrooms: 2.5

We may be trading in our bathing suits for knitwear as the sweater weather encroaches on the area, but that doesn’t mean we’re quite ready to give up beach days or sitting by the water. Instead, we’ll take posting up by the beach with a mug of coffee in hand or strolling in the sand with a flannel on. And it’s easy to do all that from this Cohasset home. Set overlooking Little Harbor, this mid-century modern house offers direct views of the water and is only a short walk away from the beach. And thanks to a recent renovation and redesign, it is completely ready for you to make the best you can of those winter beach days.

Enter this home to an open concept floor plan that, along with cathedral ceilings and the walls of expansive windows, give the main floor a cavernous feel. Enjoy the natural light shining through as you take in the professionally manicured landscape visible from the remodeled kitchen. Features like a wine chiller and a pot filler faucet will add to the feeling of luxury and ease you have in this home.

There are also four bedrooms on the main floor, but if you head upstairs, you’ll find the primary bedroom suite, which comes with its own full bathroom with a double vanity, a walk-in closet, and hardwood floors. A picture window provides private access to those enviable views. One of the home’s two generously sized decks is also accessible from this suite. From either of these perfect perches, you can settle in to enjoy sunsets off the harbor, thanks to the unobstructed waterfront views these spots offer, leaving you free to enjoy this beauty no matter what time of year it is.

