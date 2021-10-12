On the Market: A Harborside Marblehead Home with a Lookout Point

Climb up the spiral staircase of this home for the best waterfront views Marblehead has to offer.

14 Kenneth Road, Marblehead

Price: $1,500,000

Size: 2,158 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Any home can brag a stunning view. Especially in New England, with miles of coastline and tons of forests, there’s many, many homes where you can spot sparkling waters or lush greenery when you peek out your window. But this shoreside abode is a little different. Located in the desirable coastal enclave that is Marblehead, you can spot the waves of Salem Harbor from throughout the house thanks to its window situation (think a whole bunch in a variety of shapes and sizes just to keep things interesting). But you get more than just a quick peek of the water from this house. Climb the fabulous spiral staircase—the centerpiece of this home—to enjoy this scene from your very own lookout point, which offers a 360-degree view of the water and town surrounding you.

But the cupola/widow’s walk isn’t the only unusual thing worth delighting over in this house. Beamed cathedral ceilings throughout the house provide a spacious feel in this four-bedroom home. Not to mention, the dark wood design make you feel like you’re below deck on a ship, perfect for a harborside home. If you want the real deal, you’re in luck: this home also comes with three deeded access points to the harbor, so it’s easy to hit the water whenever you need.

Additional amenities that come with this home include a two-car garage, a finished lower level, central air conditioning, and recently replaced windows, along with an irrigation system to keep your lawn looking fresh. The refinished kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Meanwhile, the main bedroom comes with its own full bathroom. Adding to the charm are hardwood floors throughout, as well as a stained-glass window in the bathroom. Between its stunning lookout point and interesting design elements, this home truly elevates the concept of the charming waterfront home.

For more information, contact Kristen Collins, Coldwell Banker Realty – Marblehead, coldwellbankerluxury.com.

