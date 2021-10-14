On the Market: A Sleek Single-Family Victorian in Cambridge

Designed in the simpler folk Victorian style, this house comes with a brick patio, office space, and a front porch to meet all your needs.

126 Garden St., Cambridge

Price: $1,499,900

Size: 1,536 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Shortly after Victorian homes took the upper class of America by the storm, the middle class decided they wanted in on the fun without necessarily having all of the same embellishments. Thus, the folk Victorian was born. This version is a bit sleeker than its counterpart, with toned down embellishments that make the home seem stately but not over-the-top. Case in point: This 1902 build in Cambridge, which embodies the style perfectly on the outside. But don’t worry: The inside is fully updated, so you get antique style without the accompanying amenities.

When you approach this single-family attached home, you’ll notice the clean lines of the roof offset by the spindles and decorated posts of the traditional full-length porch, perfectly embodying the folk Victorian style while also giving you the advantage of having an outdoor space where you can watch the world go by. But head inside to find this space is remarkably versatile; the interior is outfitted with everything a twenty-first century homeowner needs.

An open-plan living room and eat-in kitchen welcome you on the first floor as soon as you enter. The level also offers an office accessed by French doors, and a separate apartment with a private entrance, a full bathroom, and a second-story bedroom. This unit functions as the perfect rental space or an escape within your own home.

Upstairs, you’ll find a primary bedroom, an open, light-filled space thanks to the cathedral ceiling and skylight. A large walk-in closet here allows for ample storage space, as does the basement, which houses a half-bathroom with laundry and a stylish home-office with a sliding glass door. There’s even more storage in the shed out back, nestled in the fenced-in yard with a circular brick patio. Between this and the porch, you’ll have plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy the neighborhood around you, reminding you this house is more than just a piece of architectural history.

