On the Market: An Esteemed Berkshires Inn with Waterfront Views

The Lakehouse Inn sits on a cliff overlooking Laurel Lake and has since 1903, making it a historic town landmark.

615 Laurel St., Lee

Price: $3,975,000

Size: 7,937 square feet

Bedrooms: 17

Bathrooms: 16 full, one half

Think back to the days where you binged Gilmore Girls. Was it the early 2000s fashion or the snappy wit of Lorelai Gilmore that inspired envy? Or did you actually dream of following her career path and owning your own inn in a cute little New England town? The answer is owning an inn, obviously. Well, now is the time to pack your suitcase and hightail it to the Berkshires, because The Lakehouse Inn is up for grabs. Built in 1903, this inn is both a historic landmark and modern treasure. It consistently receives high rating from travelers, to the point where it has been voted the number one hotel in Lee by users on Tripadvisor. And now you can take the helm for under $4 million.

For this price tag, you’ll inherit the entire cliffside estate, which comes with 17 bedrooms, 16.5 bathrooms, over 500 feet of waterfront access, and panoramic views of Laurel Lake and its famous sunsets. Renovated in 2015, this property maintains its historic character while boasting all the best modern amenities. In addition to stunning landscapes, guests will be treated to many spaces to gather outdoors, including gardens, bluestone patios, a gas fire pit, and a dock with direct water access. Details like rock walls throughout the grounds only add to the beauty.

Indoors, you’ll find an abundance of spaces, kept running by new plumbing, heating, and electric systems. There’s a commercial kitchen where your chef can whip up meals. When roaming the home’s many rooms, guests will marvel at the refinished original flooring, newly tiled bathrooms, and custom Marvin windows, which are designed to keep the house warm on the most frigid of nights. While the space is currently used for weddings, events, and corporate retreats, you might be tempted to chuck the inn plan out the window and keep the whole house to yourself after you see this place.

For more information, contact Maggie Gavin and Cody Gavin, William Pitt Sotheby’s – Lenox, williampitt.com.

