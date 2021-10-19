On the Market: A Dreamy Home on a Nantucket Pond

Nicknamed Swan Lake, this secluded home provides a perfect escape no matter the season.

76 Millbrook Road, Nantucket

Price: $5,450,000

Size: 2,979 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Named for the dreamy Tchaikovsky ballet Swan Lake, this home will make you swoon as much as watching a performance of its namesake. Tucked away on three acres of land off Millbrook Road, this home’s location offers the perfect amount of seclusion between its island address and the quiet street it’s on. It was built to hug the shoreline and offer private views of nearby Hummock Pond (and the accompanying resident wildlife), as well as a front-row seat to sunsets thanks to its western-facing orientation. It’s only part of what makes this waterfront home the perfect waterside retreat for any time of year.

With over 3,000 square feet of living space, this house offers enough room to suit whatever needs you have. A spacious first floor living room gives way to both a roomy screened-in porch and a back deck to enjoy the wondrous landscape around you. Off the kitchen is an intimate sitting area and a more formal dining room, which offer great hosting spaces no matter the occasion. A mudroom and full bathroom round out this level, ready to serve as a place to dry wet bathing suits after a day out on the beach, which is less than a mile away.

Upstairs are three bedrooms that offer plenty of space for a growing family. A secondary bedroom with built-in bunk beds, bookshelves, and desks maximizes space for little occupants. This bedroom is connected to another secondary bedroom via a third room with access to the home’s two stairwells, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. And all that space is topped off with a main bedroom suite with a private balcony, reading nook with built-ins, and a fireplace for cozy evenings. Outside, you’ll find gardens and an outdoor shower where you can rinse off without tracking sand inside. From the home hearths to these breezy outdoor features, this home is ready to serve you no matter the weather.

