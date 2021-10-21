On the Market: A Tucked-Away Home by Fiddler’s Cove on Cape Cod

This North Falmouth home comes with a private dock and access to a tennis club plus two association beaches.

279 Wild Harbor Road, North Falmouth

Price: $2,999,999

Size: 3,518 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Enjoy a home that’s heavy on beautiful views, aquatic fun, and room to grow in this Cape Cod getaway. Seated at the end of a winding private road, this spacious house sits on the edge of Fiddler’s Cove, framed in the front by a lavish green yard and by a staircase in the back that leads right out to a private deep-water dock for easy water access. And that’s only the exterior.

Head inside this 3,500 square-foot home to find lots of room for work and play. A skylit living room with a wall of windows and a sliding glass door provides plenty of light and glimpses at the harbor outside and boats passing by. On chillier days, the heat from a stone fireplace can keep you warm as you watch the water drift by. The kitchen nearby comes equipped with stainless-steel appliances, an island with counter seating, and a dining area, while the lower level of this home offers two rec rooms and a two-car garage.

This home also has four bedrooms, which leaves plenty of room for expanding families or hosting guests. Two of these bedrooms can be found on the main level besides a family room where you can unwind after a long day. On the upper level, find a guest bedroom along with the primary suite, which comes with a luxurious bathroom and a sitting room with a balcony off of it that offers more waterfront views.

Fans of the outdoors will also be delighted to find this home sits on 1.25 acres of land, leaving plenty of room for yard games. If you want to hit the sand, jump into one of the vehicles stashed in the two-car garage and head to one of the two private beaches to which owners of this home enjoy deeded rights. You’ll also inherit access to a tennis court boat ramp. Not too shabby of a deal.

For more information Kerrie Marzot, Sotheby’s International Realty – Cape Cod Falmouth Brokerage, sothebysrealty.com.

