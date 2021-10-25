On the Market: A Charming Nantucket-Style Colonial in Hingham

Just a few miles from both the train stations and beaches, you get the best of the coast and the city in this secluded shingled home.

42 Canterbury St., Hingham

Price: $2,150,000

Size: 4,614 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

Hingham is a desirable locale thanks to its quintessential New England coastal vibes. This quaintness is only further enhanced by architect Sally Weston’s designs, as embodied in this Nantucket-style colonial near downtown. Just under two miles away from the train station, it’s easy to get whisked into Boston on a moment’s notice, but you’re also just four miles away from the Shipyard and local beaches here. This home is a study in paradoxes in the best way: It invites you to lean into Massachusetts coastal living while remaining close to the urban jungle and at the same time, offers the privacy of a beautiful, secluded home in a tranquil setting.

The picturesque, shingled building greets you with a farmer’s porch offset by well-manicured shrubbery. Inside, it’s impossible to miss the quality craftmanship Weston brought to every corner of this four-story building. The kitchen serves as the true heart of the home, filled with light and space. The main level also has two living areas that can be divided into their own wing thanks to the careful placement of some nifty pocket doors. For even more space to sprawl, the lower level offers a movie room and game room, plus a full bathroom.

The upper levels of this home offers four large bedrooms and three full bathrooms, plus a number of walk-in closets so there’s no more fighting over storage. A large office can be used for work-for-home days, though you may get distracted by the distanct views of ships passing in the water, visible from afar. But you can enjoy the nature of your own backyard by strolling out back and right onto a walk-on bluestone patio. A dining deck offers another option to enjoy the great outdoors, but away from the prying eyes of neighbors or passers-by, proving you don’t have to choose between seclusion and being included when finding a charming place to live.

For more information, contact Nicholas Seita, Coldwell Banker Realty – Cohasset, coldwellbanker.com.

