On the Market: The Back Bay Townhouse of Your Dreams

A six-floor elevator, four fireplaces, and two balconies—what more could you need?

410 Beacon St., Back Bay

Price: $15,990,000

Size: 10,200 square feet

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 half

When you were younger, maybe you dreamed of living in the city. Not in a crummy apartment, no, but in a townhouse worthy of an inexplicably wealthy main character in a romantic comedy with a ton of light, a huge closet, and space for both spontaneous dance sequences and dinner parties. You’ll find the Boston version of this cinema-worthy home in Back Bay. Located on scenic Beacon Street, this single-family townhouse comes with the luxury features of your childhood dreams like a six-floor elevator, four fireplaces, eight bedrooms, and an au pair suite for your live-in nanny.

But don’t worry—this home also offers the things your adult self wants in a house. Renovated in 2015, the home was designed for both quality and function. You have the space to throw a gorgeous party, but you also have two laundry rooms where you can wash the linens the day afterwards. Formal living and entertainment rooms create the perfect gathering spaces for guests. On warmer nights, you might welcome them out onto the oversized deck off the kitchen, where they can enjoy exceptional views of the city.

By way of function, though, this home will not leave you wanting. Throughout the more than 10,000 square feet of living space here, you’ll find a mudroom for dumping your coat and shoes when heading up from the two-car garage or one of the two deeded parking spaces that come with this home. A full-floor kitchen and family space are ready to host both casual dinners and game nights. With plenty of room for any growing family, this townhouse also comes with eight bedrooms—four of which are on the “family floor”—and six full bathrooms. A media/playroom allows more space for downtime, while a home gym and outdoor courtyard with a basketball hoop provide opportunities for exercise within your own home.

If you want a little privacy at the end of the day, head on up to the top floor, where you’ll find a stunning primary bedroom suite with not one, but two large balconies. It’s here you can sit and gaze out at the city and Charles River, reminding yourself that sometimes, your housing dreams really do come true.

For more information, contact Tracy Campion, Campion & Company Fine Homes Real Estate, campionre.com.

