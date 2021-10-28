On the Market: An Industrial Loft with a Custom Sound Studio

Hear that? It's the sound of the sweet music you could be making in this penthouse duplex in the Seaport.

326 A Unit 6C, Seaport

Price: $4,995,000

Size: 4,383 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Think of the last time you visited an art gallery. There’s something so alluring about the scope of these buildings, the airy feel that comes from a space with high ceilings, expansive walls, and an open floor plan open to possibilities. That same ambiance is recreated in this Seaport loft. Gone are the days of dark, cramped apartment living in this penthouse duplex, which offers a two-story expanse, 13-foot ceilings, and massive windows that take advantage of the unit’s position on the southwest corner of the building and allow sunlight to flood in. Take all that and top it off with a sound studio and you have the perfect home where your creativity can bloom.

The main level of this home is an open concept floor plan with little touches that give the loft an industrial feel. Look up to see exposed beams and piping on the ceiling. Carolina pine beams and the original bricks from the building when it was built only add to the aesthetic. This unobstructed area includes room for a living room, dining space, and even a mini media room. It’s topped off with a restaurant-grade kitchen tucked in the corner, complete with stainless steel appliances as well as a cooking range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.

Wind your way up the curved staircase to access the second story of this duplex. This top level houses the primary bedroom suite with its own spa-style bathroom and dressing room, along with a den and second kitchen. There’s also a custom-built sound studio here, creating a huge draw for area music makers. The home is zoned for residential and work uses, so you can use this spot as a home studio. This room leads out to a large private roof terrace, where you can relax at the end of the work day and seek inspiration from the views. There’s no better space to serve as your creative home.

