On the Market: A Nautical Waterside Estate on Little Island

With a refurbished oyster shanty, two beaches, and multiple deepwater boating ports, you have options aplenty in this Osterville home.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

198-227 Bridge St., Osterville

Price: $15,900,000

Size: 3,315 square feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial

Do you really want to go to the beach in the fall? Yes, yes you do. Or at the very least, you want this estate that offers a direct route to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod and harbor views for the days when Nor’easters hit and you just want to be warm inside while still being able to enjoy the scenery around you. And for the latter stormy days, you have plenty of places to go and keep warm thanks to the absolute sprawl of this Barnstable beauty.

Located on Little Island in the Osterville section of town, this home comes with four houses on two separate lots. For days when you want to hide out, there’s a studio apartment on this waterside estate, or you can seek refuge in the fully refurbished oyster shanty, which comes with its own loft. Otherwise, there’s the two-bedroom guest house or six-bedroom main house which leave a little bit more room for socializing, particularly the main house with its built-in bar, fireplaces, and roomy kitchen with an island.

Every outpost, regardless of its size, has a few things in common. For one, you’ll find the same nautical-inspired design in each space, from the white and aqua walls of the guest houses to the beamed ceiling in the main house that bring to mind the wood of a ship. And each building offers the same access to the stunning scenery around you. Located on the head of the inlet, you can easily spy the waves of the water from the generous windows here, making it the perfect perch to watch the boats bobbing by in West Bay.

If hitting the water yourself is your preference, you have plenty of opportunities. This four-acre property comes with two deep water docks, two large, deep boat slips, and a granite deep water ramp for your own seafaring purposes. If you prefer sticking your toes in the sand, this place also comes with two sandy beaches. The current owners have made it a habit of welcoming other seafarers to their docks, offering refreshments in the shanty or beachside lounging while these sailors awaited the rising of the drawbridge to North Bay. Will you be the next to carry on this tradition?

For more information, contact Liz Bone, South Shore Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.