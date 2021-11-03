On the Market: An Industrial Chic Loft in a Former Brewery

Jamaica Plain once housed many of the city's breweries. Now, one can be your home thanks to this building's conversion to sleek units.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

251 Heath St., #509, Jamaica Plain

Price: $749,900

Size: 1,180 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Boston may be known for its thriving craft brewery scene now, but it’s long had a history of home-grown breweries, with a collection of 31 in the city prior to the beginning of Prohibition, most of which could be found in JP, per the Jamaica Plain Gazette. At least 24 of these beer-makers were within a one-mile radius of Columbus Avenue, Heath Street, and Amory Street. Today, many of these buildings serve a different purpose as housing or office space. But if you’re looking for an industrial chic home steeped in Boston’s brewing history, look no further than 251 Heath Street. Once the home of the American Brewing Company, the space now houses 79 trendy loft units, including this two-bedroom spot up for grabs today.

Residents of this building enjoy a private garage, a fitness room, and a cobblestone courtyard with a gas grill, not to mention many of the design benefits from the original structure. The unit boasts the same open ceilings, exposed brick, and oversized windows brewery workers were privy to when they worked in this building crafting tasty drafts. Today, instead of shining a light on beer bottling operations, these southern windows shine light on the bamboo flooring and overlook the courtyard. With two levels, this penthouse unit also comes with skylights that allow even more natural sunshine into the place.

The new owners of this loft will also get a sleek and shining kitchen with stainless appliances and a brushed aluminum backsplash. A butcher block in the center of the kitchen serves as a breakfast bar or place to prep dinner. Up on the second lofted level is a bedroom that offers a bird’s eye view of the floor below it. This home also offers two recently updated bathrooms, one on each level, that have tiled accent walls and large format tile flooring. With roof rights, the next inhabitants will also have the opportunity for a roof deck if they obtain the proper approvals—perfect for drinking cold brews, not so different from the ones made here only a few generations ago.

For more information, contact Mary Ellen Wilson, HomeSmart First Class Realty, homesmart.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.