On the Market: A Colonial Mansion Overlooking Chestnut Hill

With views of Boston College and the streets of Newton, this house is the perfect spot for a family seeking peace and quiet.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

85 Commonwealth Ave., Newton

Price: $1,995,000

Size: 4,661 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 4 full, 3 half

Nothing hits the spot like a little peace and quiet from time to time. Why not enjoy that in tony Chestnut Hill? This stunning Colonial-style home overlooks Newton’s carriage lane, where you can often see runners, walkers, and families meandering by with strollers. Further in the distance is the lush campus of Boston College, while the B Line and the hustle and bustle of Newton Centre are steps away for when you’re ready to venture into the great, wide, busy world. And of course, you have your own green space on the property itself, since the home sits on a corner lot with over half an acre of land.

And there’s plenty of room inside this immaculately designed home as well. Inside this single-family detached home, you’ll be greeted by a spacious foyer that opens to a living room and a den, both equipped with a fireplace. The living room sports a set of pocket doors that open to the dining room, while French doors in the den reveal a generously sized family room, all featuring original details from when the home was first built in 1900, including fine millwork and stained glass. In the back is an eat-in kitchen and a mud room.

A huge sun room and powder room round off the first floor, but head up to the second level to find the primary bathroom suite with its own glamorous dressing room. This suite, along with the other two bedrooms on this floor, all have their own en-suite bathrooms. The primary suite has a full bathroom, while each of the other bedrooms has a half bathroom. On the third floor are three to four more bedrooms, which can also be used as office or gym space, along with two more full bathrooms.

For more information, contact Matt Montgomery Group, Compass, compass.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.