On the Market: A Dreamy Manchester Mansion by the Sea

With a two-tiered lawn, a reflecting pool, and a brick exterior, this home combines the romance of yesterday with the amenities of today.

23 Masconomo St., Manchester

Price: $3,895,000

Size: 7,216 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Real estate in Massachusetts has been even more competitive than usual lately, with waterfront communities seeing especially high demand. Just take a look at the scant inventory in Manchester-by-the-Sea as proof. But you’re not going want to miss this opportunity to own this home that’s not only in the raved-about beachside community, but also boasts a coveted Smith’s Point address within the town. And even more, this absolutely stunning estate combines old world charm and style with a contemporary touch, making it one of the more unusual places on this already white-hot market.

This brick and stucco home sits on 2.42 acres of land, giving you a great claim within the community. With a French Provincial-inspired aesthetic, you get the romance of the past with design elements like a two-tiered lawn topped off with a balustrade looking out over the lower level’s grand pergola and reflecting pool, calling to mind the sweeping gardens and grounds of a European estate. A “summer house” also sits on this lawn, providing a private getaway within the confines of your own home.

Inside, this stunning mansion has been renovated and remodeled to maintain this sense of elegance, while also offering the conveniences and amenities any homeowner needs today. Vaulted ceilings, marble flooring, and wainscoting mix with more modern hardwood floors and recessed lighting for a beautiful combination of old and new. A three-car garage and great room have been added on since this home was first built in the late 1930s, joining the existing entertaining space on the first floor, where large or small gatherings can be held against a backdrop of French doors overlooking the grounds. Of the four en-suite bedrooms, the primary one comes with its own fireplace, hardwood floor, an exterior balcony, and crown molding for that extra touch of elegance.

