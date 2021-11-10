On the Market: An Architecturally Groundbreaking Property in Lexington

Built by a noted Cambridge architecture firm, this home is part of a community credited with defining post-war home design.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

456 Concord Ave., Lexington

Price: $1,908,000

Size: 2,824 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

They say great minds think alike. The proof of this is not in the pudding, but in Five Fields, a community of about 60 contemporary-style homes built in the early 1960s. This neighborhood is the brain child of The Architects Collaborative of Cambridge, led by renowned architecture Walter Gropius. Their sharp minimalist designs were not only a deviation from the Colonial influence often found in New England, but shaped post-war architecture across the country, making the houses found in Five Fields not only a rarity for the area, but a piece of architectural history.

Now one of the homes in this community is for sale, providing the rare chance to own a pioneering piece of property. While the homes in this community were also originally designed to be the same, this particular house has been updated over the years to take contemporary living into the 21st-century, starting with the kitchen, a brand-new open concept space filled with sunlight and energy-saving appliances. This room overlooks an equally sunny family-room with energy saving windows and sliding doors that lead out to an outdoor patio. Walls of windows in the living room of the house allow panoramic views of the rest of the 2.2 acre yard.

Throughout the home, you’ll find the same sleek, minimal style that made this mid-century modern home so unusual to begin with. White-washed walls and light wood hardwood flooring are present throughout, including in the five bedrooms. The primary suite adds a touch of playful luxury to the home in the form of a Japan-inspired bathroom with its own spa. In addition to the aesthetic appeal, residents here also get to enjoy The Architect Collaborative’s original idea to make this neighborhood a community through shared spaces. A heated swimming pool and open fields are available to all who live here, helping foster a sense of community in a way that’s as valuable now as it was back then.

For more information, contact Akikio Ghosh, ERA Key Realty Services, era.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.