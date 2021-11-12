On the Market: A Charming 1930s Bungalow in Newburyport

Original period details, room to grow, and in a coastal town? Sign us up.

6 Lafayette St., Newburyport

Price: $750,000

Size: 1,809 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Newburyport is home to a historic seaport, a charming shoreline, and one realtor made famous via a stint on reality TV. And now, it can be home to you. You can embrace an uncomplicated life by the water in the town, and for a steal of a price in this 1930 Bungalow, which is still adorned with original period touches that harken back to a simpler time.

Tucked back on a quiet side street on the North End of town, you enter this home by ascending a flight of stairs up the sloping front yard. From the outside, this well-loved property may seem tiny, but don’t let the exterior or Bungalow style fool you: This home provides plenty of sprawl, thanks to the design of the home and because of the extra 2,200 square feet that come with the lot. And with original craftsman moldings and high ceilings, you won’t be short on style either.

Through the front door, you enter to a light-filled mudroom with wide-paneled walls, tall windows, and the original gum wood bead board ceiling. It serves as the perfect place to shed your winter coat and muddy shoes to help maintain the pristine hardwood floors throughout the house. This entry space leads to a fireplaced living room with a high ceilings, AKA the perfect spot to warm up after a day on the water. Nearby is a generously-sized dining room that supplements the additional eating space in the updated kitchen. And tucked into the back of the ground floor is a sunroom that overlooks a backyard that often hosts a litany of local birds.

On the second floor, you’ll find two roomy bedrooms, along with one smaller space that could be used as a nursery or for storage. Need a little more space? A first-floor office, encased by front doors, can double as a bedroom as your family grows. With three schools within walking distance, this spot is fit for anyone with youngsters. You won’t even need to use your car, never mind the garage bay and driveway on the lot next door that come with the house. It’s a bonus space that only adds to the quaint lifestyle this home enables.

For more information, contact Person + Person Group, William Raveis Real Estate, raveis.com.

